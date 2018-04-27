Fedor Emelianenko vs Frank Mir staredown pic from Bellator 198 weigh ins

Bellator MMA held its ceremonial weigh in event earlier today for the Fedor Emelianenko vs. vs. Frank Mir” mixed martial arts (MMA) extravaganza on Paramount Network, taking place this Saturday night (April 28, 2018) inside Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill., just outside of Chicago.

Mir (18-11) has not competed in over two years, thanks to his drug test suspension from United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). The last time we saw the soon to be 39-year-old grappler, he was saddled with consecutive losses to Andrei Arlovski and Mark Hunt.

Emelianenko (36-5, 1 NC) turned 41 back in September and is coming off a technical knockout defeat to UFC import Matt Mitrione. “The Last Emperor” has not looked competitive against top-tier competition in many moons.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire Bellator 198 fight card on fight night, starting with the Bellator Prelims matches online at 6:30 p.m. ET, before the main card start time at 9 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.

