Armed guards hired to protect Colby Covington at all UFC events

Even though Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight contender Colby Covington is no longer fighting in Rio, he still might face a few crazed fans — or fighters — coming into his interim title fight at UFC 225.

That’s where he’ll be facing ex-lightweight titleholder Rafael dos Anjos, who will undoubtedly be looking to get one back against Queefington for all that shit he was talking about Brazil (sample here).

“Luckily, my agent, Dan Lambert, has all the money in the world,” Covington told MMA Junkie. “He’s already hired a full security guard team, (and) whenever I go to events or anything related to the UFC, I will have armed security guards with me.”

Dos Anjos is 3-0 since jumping up from the 155-pound weight class (28-9 overall) and scored his most impressive win to date by outworking Robbie Lawler in last December in Winnipeg. Covington (13-1), meanwhile, has won five in a row and recently bested former title contender Demian Maia at UFC Fight Night 119.

The UFC 225 pay-per-view (PPV) event takes place Sat., June 9, 2018 inside United Center in Chicago, Illinois, and features a middleweight championship rematch between Robert Whittaker and Yoel Romero.

