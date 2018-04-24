Conor McGregor is up, Khabib Nurmagomedov is down because UFC rankings are stupid

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returned to the airwaves last weekend (Sat., April 21, 2018) with the UFC Fight Night 128: “Barboza vs. Lee” mixed martial arts (MMA) event inside Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

That means it’s time for a new set of “official” rankings.

While we should be talking about the movement from Kevin Lee and Cub Swanson, who both saw changes in their respective positions (thanks to this), it’s hard to overlook the fact that former lightweight champion Conor McGregor is actually climbing the pound-for-pound chart.

Pretty impressive for a guy who hasn’t stepped foot inside the Octagon since Nov. 12, 2016, which further proves that timeline penalties reserved for guys like Nate Diaz — issued by promotion president Dana White — don’t apply to the 155-pound cash cow.

Hey, at least WWE lightning rod Ronda Rousey is gone from women’s bantamweight (alongside this buyout), though I’m not sure why Khabib Nurmagomedov lost a spot in the pound-for-pound list when he remains 26-0 after capturing the lightweight crown.

Here’s how the rankings work, courtesy of UFC.com:

Rankings were generated by a voting panel made up of media members. The media members were asked to vote for who they feel are the top fighters in the UFC by weight-class and pound-for-pound. A fighter is only eligible to be voted on if they are in active status in the UFC. A fighter can appear in more than one weight division at a time. The champion and interim champion are considered to be in the top positions of their respective divisions and therefore are not eligible for voting by weight-class. However, the champions can be voted on for the pound-for-pound rankings.

Take a look at what the latest rankings field looks like courtesy of UFC.com. Note: (+/- = movement in rankings, *NR = Not previously ranked).

POUND-FOR-POUND

1 Demetrious Johnson

2 Georges St-Pierre

3 Stipe Miocic

3 Conor McGregor +1

5 Daniel Cormier

6 Max Holloway

7 TJ Dillashaw

8 Tyron Woodley

9 Khabib Nurmagomedov -1

10 Cris Cyborg

11 Tony Ferguson

12 Amanda Nunes

13 Robert Whittaker

14 Cody Garbrandt

15 Rose Namajunas

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Demetrious Johnson

1 Joseph Benavidez

2 Henry Cejudo

3 Ray Borg

4 Jussier Formiga

5 Sergio Pettis

6 John Moraga

7 Brandon Moreno

8 Wilson Reis

9 Ben Nguyen

10 Dustin Ortiz

11 Matheus Nicolau

12 Alexandre Pantoja

13 Tim Elliott

14 Deiveson Figueiredo

15 Magomed Bibulatov

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: TJ Dillashaw

1 Cody Garbrandt

2 Dominick Cruz

3 Raphael Assuncao

4 Jimmie Rivera

5 Marlon Moraes

6 John Lineker

7 John Dodson

8 Aljamain Sterling

9 Bryan Caraway

10 Pedro Munhoz

11 Cody Stamann -1

12 Rob Font

13 Thomas Almeida

14 Brett Johns

15 Eddie Wineland

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Max Holloway

1 Brian Ortega

2 Jose Aldo

3 Frankie Edgar

4 Jeremy Stephens +1

5 Cub Swanson -1

6 Josh Emmett

7 Ricardo Lamas

8 Chan Sung Jung

9 Renato Moicano

10 Darren Elkins

11 Yair Rodriguez

12 Mirsad Bektic

13 Zabit Magomedsharipov +1

14 Dooho Choi -1

15 Myles Jury

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Khabib Nurmagomedov

1 Conor McGregor

2 Tony Ferguson

3 Eddie Alvarez

4 Dustin Poirier

5 Kevin Lee +1

6 Edson Barboza -1

7 Justin Gaethje

8 Nate Diaz

9 Michael Chiesa

10 Al Iaquinta

11 James Vick

12 Anthony Pettis

13 Alexander Hernandez

14 Paul Felder

15 Olivier Aubin-Mercier

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Tyron Woodley

1 Stephen Thompson

2 Rafael Dos Anjos

3 Colby Covington

4 Robbie Lawler

5 Demian Maia

6 Jorge Masvidal

7 Kamaru Usman

8 Darren Till -1

9 Neil Magny

10 Santiago Ponzinibbio

11 Donald Cerrone

12 Gunnar Nelson

13 Alex Oliveira

14 Leon Edwards

15 Dong Hyun Kim

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Robert Whittaker

1 Yoel Romero

2 Jacare Souza

3 Luke Rockhold

4 Chris Weidman

5 Kelvin Gastelum

6 Michael Bisping

7 Derek Brunson

8 David Branch

9 Vitor Belfort

10 Brad Tavares

11 Uriah Hall -1

12 Lyoto Machida +1

13 Thiago Santos -1

13 Antonio Carlos Junior +2

15 Paulo Costa -1

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Daniel Cormier

1 Alexander Gustafsson

2 Volkan Oezdemir

3 Glover Teixeira

4 Ilir Latifi

5 Jan Blachowicz

6 Jimi Manuwa

7 Mauricio Rua

7 Ovince Saint Preux +1

9 Corey Anderson +1

10 Misha Cirkunov -1

11 Patrick Cummins

12 Tyson Pedro

13 Gadzhimurad Antigulov

14 Gian Villante

15 Jordan Johnson

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Stipe Miocic

1 Francis Ngannou

2 Alistair Overeem

3 Alexander Volkov

4 Curtis Blaydes

5 Fabricio Werdum

6 Derrick Lewis

6 Mark Hunt

8 Marcin Tybura

9 Andrei Arlovski

10 Aleksei Oleinik

11 Stefan Struve

12 Tai Tuivasa

13 Shamil Abdurakhimov

14 Junior Albini

15 Justin Willis *NR

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Rose Namajunas

1 Joanna Jedrzejczyk

2 Jessica Andrade

3 Claudia Gadelha

4 Karolina Kowalkiewicz

5 Tecia Torres

6 Carla Esparza

7 Michelle Waterson

8 Felice Herrig

9 Alexa Grasso

10 Cortney Casey

11 Randa Markos

12 Tatiana Suarez

13 Joanne Calderwood

14 Nina Ansaroff

15 Angela Hill

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Nicco Montano

1 Valentina Shevchenko

2 Sijara Eubanks

3 Lauren Murphy

4 Alexis Davis

5 Roxanne Modafferi

5 Katlyn Chookagian -3

7 Barb Honchak -1

8 Liz Carmouche -1

9 Jessica-Rose Clark

10 Jessica Eye

11 Ashlee Evans-Smith

12 Mara Romero Borella

13 Paige VanZant

14 Montana De La Rosa

15 Rachael Ostovich

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Amanda Nunes

1 Holly Holm

2 Raquel Pennington

3 Julianna Pena

4 Ketlen Vieira

5 Germaine de Randamie

6 Cat Zingano

7 Marion Reneau

8 Sara McMann

9 Aspen Ladd +1

10 Bethe Correia +1

11 Irene Aldana +1

12 Lucie Pudilova +1

13 Sarah Moras +1

14 Lina Lansberg +1

15 Gina Mazany *NR

There you have it.

You can expect these standings to change -- particularly in the women’s bantamweight division -- in roughly three weeks, as the promotion is set to uncork its UFC 224: “Nunes vs. Pennington” pay-per-view (PPV) fight card on Sat., May 12, 2018 inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (more on that fight card here).

For even more upcoming UFC events click here.