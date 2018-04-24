Al Iaquinta shuts down Tony Ferguson with one hilarious tweet in response to ‘El Cucuy’s’ real estate diss

It’s safe to say that no one in the top five of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight division — including this guy — was impressed by Khabib Nurmagomedov winning the 155-pound strap with a five-round decision victory over Al Iaquinta.

Not that it’s the Dagestani’s fault.

Nurmagomedov was expected to tangle with top contender Tony Ferguson, then Max Holloway, but the former went down with a brutal knee injury while the latter was ruled medically unfit to compete, forcing the promotion to yank the No. 11 Iaquinta from elsewhere on the card and promote him to UFC 223 headliner.

With Nurmagomedov crowned champion — at the expense of Conor McGregor -- Ferguson wants to know why UFC will reclaim his interim lightweight title, when it allowed the injured Robert Whittaker to retain his substitute strap during the Georges St-Pierre comeback.

“El Cucuy” also took some potshots at the “paper chump.”

“(Nurmagomedov) beats a non-full time fighter real estate agent ranked #11 on UFC roster, and I get stripped when same thing happened to Robert Whittaker,” Ferguson wrote on Twitter. “Khabib’s run til’ November.”

“Raging Al” has the answer.

the ufc stripped you cause your a weirdo and Whittaker isn’t — Al Iaquinta (@ALIAQUINTA) April 24, 2018

