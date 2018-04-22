Shots After The Bell: Why can’t the UFC make lightweight happen?

The UFC’s lightweight division has been an embarrassment of riches for years now, but the high level of exciting competition has been particularly noteworthy of late. The last three UFC events have been headlined by lightweight tilts: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Al Iaquinta, Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje, and Kevin Lee vs. Edson Barboza. And hey, let’s not forget that UFC 223 cameo from former lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

Even after he was quietly replaced as champ, McGregor continues to dominate the narrative at 155 pounds. When and who will he fight next is the biggest question in the sport right now. The most likely opponent is Nurmagomedov, but not if the Irish superstar doesn’t return in September. For better or for worse, who ends up winning the McGregor sweepstakes adds a much needed layer of drama that elevates lightweight above the other divisions in the UFC right now.

For years, the boxing weight classes involving Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather carried boxing through a rough period. An entire class of stars rose up from the interest in finding legit challengers for the two. A similar situation could begin to take off now in the UFC’s lightweight division. The talent there is nothing hardcore fans haven’t noticed. But will McGregor’s rising tide of fame raise the other boats at 155?

The UFC is certainly putting their top lightweights front and center at the top of cards, and the fights have been exciting and worthy of mainstream attention. But the bump hasn’t appeared yet - the war between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje on Big FOX generated the fourth lowest rating of all UFC on FOX events. And we doubt a ton of people made it all the way to 1AM EST on Saturday to see Kevin Lee’s hand raised in Atlantic City.

The uncertainty surrounding McGregor isn’t helping. People questioned whether he’d return to fight in 2018 at all, and that was before he freaked out and threw a dolly through a bus window. It’s doubtful he’ll ever compete at the frequency of the past, and it’s also doubtful that he’ll readily accept the legit challenges that arise at lightweight. Conor’s silence over the past few weeks has been deafening, like he’s trying to prove a point about how little the world cares about the UFC when he’s not involved.

The UFC isn’t exactly helping as much as they could, either. While the matchmaking and action in the cage has been on point, the lack of promotion following big performances from Nurmagomedov, Poirier, and Gaethje have muted the potential excitement fans should be feeling about the 155 division. There was more than enough room in the MMA newscycle to pump up all manner of angles on what’s next for the stallions at lightweight. Instead, the UFC event conveyor belt has rolled on as usual with little regard paid to maximizing last week’s happenings.

Fans have grumbled over the UFC being unable to convert prospects into stars and generate moments that elevate a fighter to the next level. Here once again it feels like we’re witnessing a missed opportunity for the UFC to present its 155 pound division as the division to watch. With all of the amazing talent on display and their biggest star in the history of the company involved, it shouldn’t be this difficult.