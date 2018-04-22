Things got a bit wierd in New Jersey on Saturday night as Ricky Simon managed to win a TKO victory over Merab Dvalishvili after the fight was declared over. Dvalishvili was on his way to winning a three round decision when Simon grabbed a hold of his neck in the final minute of the fight to work a choke that seemed to almost have Dvalishvili out. But each time the ref would lift the Georgian’s arm to see if he was out, he’d respond with a thumbs up.

That didn’t stop the New Jersey State Athletic Control Board from declaring Dvalishvili was in fact choked unconscious following the fight. Watch the whole thing here:

Somehow he didn't tap pic.twitter.com/tBk6I2db3u — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) April 22, 2018

Referee Marc Goddard was on hand in New Jersey to officiate fights and while he wasn’t the ref in this case he did make a case for New Jersey’s decision to award the win to Ricky Simon via TKO.

“I think it was pretty clear at the end of the fight, maybe even before, when the bell sounded, Dvalishvili ... he was out,” Goddard said (via MMA Fighting). “He was actually out. And in that instance, it’s like any other instance if you pick up a rear-naked choke or a guillotine. The fact that he drifts into unconsciousness was actually — it should be recorded as a submission, technical submission.”

”Referee Liam Kerrigan, to his credit, when he saw [Dvalishvili] was out, he actually waved it off,” Goddard continued. “And I think there was a little bit of a rush, people thought we were going to try and read the scorecards, so I said, ‘No, no, no. The guy has lost the fight.’ Even though he came around pretty sharp afterwards, he most definitely lost the fight under the ruling and the right guy went away with the win.”

Not according to Dvalishvili, who claims he was just tired after the fight and then responding to the instructions of the doctors who insisted he lay back down.

On the plus side, the fight ended up being given Fight of the Night honors and $50,000 to both Dvalishvili and Simon, so at least Dvalishvili won’t be getting financially screwed over the decision. But Dvalishvili is now 0-2 in the UFC, with his first loss coming off a controversial split decision that the majority of media thought he won. After this latest incident, we have to imagine he’s not feeling all that great about the officials in the sport.