Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell did something last week that he hasn’t done in mixed martial arts (MMA) in a very long time.

He dominated the headlines.

According to longtime coach and friend, John Hackleman, “The Iceman” is not ruling out a potential comeback, meaning the key to his return to combat sports could be as simple as finding the right opponent.

See those comments here.

Liddell, 47, told TMZ that he’s still retired from UFC; however, when pushed for a “yes” or a “no” in regards to another MMA fight, the former vice president of business development simply said, “We’ll see.”

Despite the awful end to his Octagon career, the 21-8 Liddell has been vocal about his desire to throw hands opposite former 205-pound titleholder Jon Jones, though the likelihood of such a bout ever coming to fruition — or getting sanctioned — is remote.

See you in 2018?