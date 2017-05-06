Gegard Mousasi is coming in hot after defeating former UFC champion Chris Weidman this past April at UFC 210. The surging middleweight contender may have sneaked by Weidman with a controversial TKO, but Mousasi has now won five in a row, including four-straight knockout finishes. As one of the only top names in the division currently experiencing prolonged success inside of the Octagon, Mousasi is beginning to speak up. In a recent UFC Instagram submission, Mousasi wasted little time in verbally breaking down his middleweight competition.

Mousasi seemed pretty honest in his analysis. He not only called Weidman a “loser,” but he insisted that current 185-pound champion Michael Bisping is the easiest fight in the division. The Dutch striker also added that former UFC champion Luke Rockhold is the toughest fight around, as well as acknowledging that Cuban powerhouse Yoel Romero is the division’s No. 1 contender.

While Mousasi has done more than enough over the past 15 months to lock down a title shot by the end of the year, he’ll have to wait for Bisping to settle his differences with a returning Georges St-Pierre. Mousasi will most likely have to get past either Romero, Rockhold, Robert Whittaker, or Anderson Silva before earning his first chance to hoist UFC gold.