Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight champion Michael Bisping knows a thing or two about Manchester, having worked as a local nightclub DJ prior to his success as a mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter.

Which in turn helped bring the world’s largest combat sports promotion to England.

“I live in California now but Manchester’s still in my heart, UK’s still in my heart,” Bisping said prior to his first title defense against Dan Henderson inside Manchester Arena last October.

Unfortunately, the same venue that saw “The Count” defeat “Hendo” via unanimous decision was attacked by way of suicide bombing on Monday, one that left more than 20 people dead.

“Lost for words at this cruelty,” the Brit wrote on Instagram, along with the hashtag “motherfuckers” after it was revealed the attack was likely carried out by terrorists. “My thoughts and prayers are with everyone who was in attendance.”

Nearly 60 people were injured.

British Prime Minister Theresa May called it among the worst terrorist incidents in Britain and “the worst ever to hit the north of England.”

Sad.