If Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) wants a middleweight title fight this July, it’s going to have to stage one without the services of reigning 185-pound titleholder Michael Bisping.

That’s because “The Count” is still recovering from knee surgery and won’t be ready for action until later this year, which is probably why the Georges St-Pierre fiasco (more on that here) didn’t seem to bother him.

And Bisping has the perfect solution, according to comments he made on his official podcast (via MMA Fighting):

“I’m assuming that they’re probably gonna do an interim title fight but I’ve got to speak to Dana. . . Probably Whittaker vs. Yoel, if I were the matchmakers, that’s what I’d do. Whittaker, we all know this, he’s on an absolute tear. I’ve got nothing against Robert Whittaker. Fine young man, great fighter, fights hard, got a lot of respect for him. Can’t say the same about Yoel. Yoel is certainly not on my Christmas card list. We all know my thoughts on him. He’s a scumbag, he’s a cheat, and that’s that. So if they do fight, I hope Whittaker beats the brains out of him.”

Promotion president Dana White will “probably” make that fight happen.

Romero was already anointed division No. 1 contender — much to the chagrin of this guy — while Whittaker inserted himself into the middleweight title hunt by disposing of Ronaldo Souza earlier this year on FOX.

Their pairing, at this point, seems like a mere formality.