Midnight Mania! 12-year-old girl chokes out 24-year-old in MMA debut

Welcome to Midnight Mania! And yes, this got weird.

Remember this? The 12 year old girl, Momo, who was booked to fight a 24-year-old in Japan? Well, she went out and choked her opponent into submission... inside a round.

This is how she took the back. The fight began as the clip began. Momo took the back within five or ten seconds. pic.twitter.com/WCgEbnRdbj — Bestrafer7 (@Bestrafer7) May 22, 2017

According to Uproxx, her 24-year-old opponent works a full time job as a restaurant hostess, while Momo trains 18 hours a week.

Better angle of Momo's finish pic.twitter.com/lRhT74aF56 — MEGATON (@BasedDongeezus) May 22, 2017

While the freakshow nature of the bout was disturbing to many, it is clear that Momo was better prepared for the bout than many realized. The addition of headgear and banning strikes to the head of a downed opponent were cursory nods to the boundaries this fight was clearly pushing, even for Japan.

With that said, many martial arts cultures have a tradition of letting children fight, including Muay Thai...

... and Russian MMA. Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov, he of the homosexual concentration camps, let his children fight in a cage- to the tune of a lot of cash, as it turns out.

Two of Kadyrov’s pre-teen children - both of whom fought for his MMA promotion - earned more in disclosed income in 2016 than Vladimir Putin https://t.co/XoJdhUEwCe — Karim Zidan (@ZidanSports) May 22, 2017

This wasn’t the only extremely young fighter to fight on that Japanese MMA card, either:

From the same event, 16 year old Mizuki Furuse also sends an adult back to their day job pic.twitter.com/21d71GUcuY — MEGATON (@BasedDongeezus) May 22, 2017

Insomnia

What exactly is going on with Conor’s beard in this painting? Why is it split above and below his chin?

The Conor McGregor conference room at the new UFC campus #champchamp pic.twitter.com/T5SLVoLeXB — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) May 23, 2017

A lot of Twitter beef happening lately, and a lot of Al Iaquinta calling people dorks.

Worst hashtags in the game what a fucking dork https://t.co/B0Ra1cOrY1 — Al Iaquinta (@ALIAQUINTA) May 23, 2017

UFC fighter Tyson Pedro won a punch machine contest at the UFC Fighter Summit and wants it to stay that way. Also... is this true about punching machines?

This doesn’t look like it ends well, and I’m not sure what the YOLO message means when this was clearly a bad idea

It just goes from bad to worse. You only get one life and the one is far too short. Better get to living. #bullfighting #Slow #BeFaster pic.twitter.com/P4VADnYxCU — Tim Kennedy (@TimKennedyMMA) May 22, 2017

Good for Kajan Johnson, UFC lightweight, who actually spoke out about the awful Reebok deal and got removed from the UFC Fighter Conference for it.

Kajan Johnson actually confronted the UFC brass about the Reebok deal. https://t.co/upaCS7X0qz — John S. Nash (@heynottheface) May 21, 2017

Joe Lauzon is adamant he is helping the fighters work out what is going wrong with the disastrous Reebok deal. It’s about time the fighters made their voices heard, particularly with Rory Macdonald reportedly making 400K to fight in Bellator.

@IamRagin I am always helping the process… I just go about things differently! I have had way more talks than most! — Joe Lauzon (@JoeLauzon) May 22, 2017

Cormier and Cruz messing with each other

Good call out by Jason Knight, but the UFC aren’t going to give Yair someone this tough as a bounce-back fight

I want @panteraufc in July , I think it would be a fun fight @seanshelby @danawhite make it happen, rt if you agree , tell everyone to rt — Jason TheKid Knight (@Jasonthekid23) May 19, 2017

UFC just cloning fighters out there now

My favorite part of this UFC Athlete Retreat roster photo is the two versions of Dominick Cruz – champion and non-champion. pic.twitter.com/usv3suvAMO — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) May 22, 2017

No one wants to go toe to toe with Cyborg- you might get punched, particularly if you are Angela Magana.

You forgot where she punked Weidman like a G! Never seen Weidman pivot away so fast https://t.co/Dx3KdsAc4q — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) May 21, 2017

Well, I guess one person (Megan Anderson, who actually wants to fight Cyborg for some reason) will go toe to toe with her. Still... probably not a good idea.

Dillashaw throwing a little shade Garbrandt’s way with this. He doesn’t think Garbrandt will make their fight date at UFC 213.

Whether winning TUF as a coach or as a fighter, it has helped me as a person and as a fighter. I take everything I do in my career seriously — TJ Dillashaw (@TJDillashaw) May 20, 2017

Having all the fighters in one place? How could that lead to any trouble at all?

Slips, Rips, and Knockout Clips

This double knock-down was amazing, and Dorian Price is the man for just standing back up from that elbow.

It happened again – doubler! knock down & knock out

Dorian Price Ko's Jonathan Lecat – Max MT pic.twitter.com/9mRXvtmjqb — Jolassanda (@Jolassanda) May 21, 2017

Tenshin Nasukawa is just 18 and undefeated in Kickboxing

Tenshin Nasukawa attempts to defend his R.I.S.E. and ISKA bantamweight titles against Ryan Sheehan today at #RISE117 pic.twitter.com/TblyvzSELb — Bestrafer7 (@Bestrafer7) May 20, 2017

Did it.

This guy delivered the goods too

If you like action, Kosei Tanaka won't disappoint. pic.twitter.com/OMlF1olRqX — Bestrafer7 (@Bestrafer7) May 20, 2017

Kosei Tanaka knocks down Angel Tito Acosta in the fifth round pic.twitter.com/ykrPG20NxQ — Bestrafer7 (@Bestrafer7) May 20, 2017

What ferocious being took over Roxanne’s body? She kicked ass.

WHAT. A. FIGHT! A big elbow stops this one in the 3rd! @Roxyfighter came to fight tonight! Main Event starts in minutes! #InvictaFC23 pic.twitter.com/daIm3ud2Ci — UFC Fight Pass (@UFCFightPass) May 21, 2017

Just a little Sumo today.

Good Reads

Podcasts and Video

The MMA Hour, all four hours fifty seven minutes and forty four seconds of it.

Jack Slack’s Fights Gone By

Monday Morning Analyst of Rory’s Bellator debut

The Severe MMA podcast

EPISODE 118!!!



We talk the good & bad of Bellator LDN, McGregor vs. Mayweather progression & #UFCStockholm https://t.co/XqxA0e6EWw pic.twitter.com/RwfNfFdlO2 — SevereMMA Podcast (@SevereMMAPod) May 22, 2017

Max Holloway should have had a shot at Jose Aldo’s belt after he won this amazing fight against Cub Swanson, but he’s had to win four since then to finally get his crack at the unified featherweight title, making his win streak ten straight.

Random Land

Okay, yeah, this is hilarious

@pattymo The Mummy trailer they accidentally released without music or sound effects is still the funniest thing pic.twitter.com/PZB92ev7yw — Future Canon (@futurecanon) May 22, 2017

The secret life of this pet is out

Stay woke, Maniacs!

