Cris Cyborg and Angela Magana come to blows at UFC Athlete Retreat, video available to highest bidder

By Adam Guillen Jr.
MMA: UFC Fight Night-Cyborg vs Lansberg Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

What is Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) putting in the water?

A few weeks after Kevin Lee decked Michael Chiesa right in the grill during a press conference (see it) that also saw Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier nearly come to blows again, Cris Cyborg and Angela Magana got physical during the UFC Athlete Retreat in Las Vegas, Nevada.

And to hear people tell it, Magana got the worst of it.

Magana vs. Cyborg? I got my money on Cris.

So what was the root of the beef? It all goes back to an offense tweet Angela published mocking Cyborg for her looks while the former Invicta Featherweight champion was making the rounds as a superhero at a children’s cancer hospital.

Obviously, Cris has a very good memory and didn’t let Magana go by without bending her ear — and tagging her — about the insulting photo. Eye witnesses -- which included plenty of fighters -- attempted to break up the melee, only to get threatened and/or frightened by Cyborg.

Furthermore, Magana’s good friend Bec Rawlings says she has video of the altercation and is willing to sell it to TMZ for the right price.

As for Magana, she didn’t deny the altercation and also said that Cyborg “the criminal” would be getting arrested, which obviously means “Your Majesty” plans on pressing charges.

Can’t we all just get along?

