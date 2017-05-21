What is Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) putting in the water?

A few weeks after Kevin Lee decked Michael Chiesa right in the grill during a press conference (see it) that also saw Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier nearly come to blows again, Cris Cyborg and Angela Magana got physical during the UFC Athlete Retreat in Las Vegas, Nevada.

And to hear people tell it, Magana got the worst of it.

Magana was rocked but didn't fall to the ground. It was broken up after. Cyborg has been very upset about some personal tweets from Magana. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 21, 2017

Magana vs. Cyborg? I got my money on Cris.

So what was the root of the beef? It all goes back to an offense tweet Angela published mocking Cyborg for her looks while the former Invicta Featherweight champion was making the rounds as a superhero at a children’s cancer hospital.

Only 1 day to vote on #yourmajesty poll in previous tweet. Its anonymous you pussies. Who wore it better? Please see previous tweet to vote pic.twitter.com/ivLD7HD7vk — Angela Magana (@AngelaMagana1) April 27, 2017

Obviously, Cris has a very good memory and didn’t let Magana go by without bending her ear — and tagging her — about the insulting photo. Eye witnesses -- which included plenty of fighters -- attempted to break up the melee, only to get threatened and/or frightened by Cyborg.

Awkward moment when cyborg punches someone then looks at you and say "want some too" — Belal muhammad (@bullyb170) May 22, 2017

Haha she pointed at me and I tucked my tail and ran https://t.co/h2I750vi4Z — Chris Weidman (@ChrisWeidmanUFC) May 21, 2017

Furthermore, Magana’s good friend Bec Rawlings says she has video of the altercation and is willing to sell it to TMZ for the right price.

I got a video.. @TMZ how much you wanna pay https://t.co/EVpssboD04 — Bec Rawlings (@RowdyBec) May 21, 2017

As for Magana, she didn’t deny the altercation and also said that Cyborg “the criminal” would be getting arrested, which obviously means “Your Majesty” plans on pressing charges.

Criminal is getting arrested soon. #yourmajesty — Angela Magana (@AngelaMagana1) May 21, 2017

Can’t we all just get along?