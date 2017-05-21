***UPDATE!

Conor McGregor has already signed his part of the deal to face Floyd Mayweather in a highly-anticipated boxing match, but “Money” has yet to sign on the dotted line. But during a recent interview with The Telegraph, Mayweather was as confident as ever when talking about the possibility of it going down.

“I think the fight will happen," said Mayweather, who confirmed he would begin negotiations with his team, and possibly Dana White, sometime this week. But negotiations could prove difficult, as Floyd says there’s no rush on his end.

"There's no rush. The only fight that makes sense to me is the McGregor fight. I guess I have one more obstacle that I have to get over. When we make a move it's going to be huge. When Floyd Mayweather fights, it's history,” he added while giving a fairly high percentage of the bout actually seeing the light of day.

"If I do fight, there's a 90 percent chance it's against Conor McGregor. When I get back to the US I'll call Al Haymon and see our next move. There's no rush. The only thing I am chasing is my own records. And I mean pay-per-view records."

Indeed, Mayweather and Conor will have their work cut out for them if they want to break the 4.5 million buys Floyd’s fight against Manny Pacquiao produced. But, at the end of the day the pound-for-pound king wants to give fight fans what they want to see.

"We have to give the people what they want to see," added Mayweather. "The fans demand that fight; we have to give them what they want to see to make them happy. I think this year I'll be back at number one in Forbes' (list of athletes' net worth), in a matter of time. This kid (Davis) has had me back in the gym, sparring a little bit. When it's time to do what I have to, I'll look tremendous and sharp."

Mayweather hasn’t stepped foot inside a boxing ring competitively in nearly two years, while Conor has been on hiatus since last November. But, the “Notorious” one and “Money” have already begun training for the much-talked about boxing match.