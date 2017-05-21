It happened again – doubler! knock down & knock out

Dorian Price Ko's Jonathan Lecat – Max MT pic.twitter.com/9mRXvtmjqb — Jolassanda (@Jolassanda) May 21, 2017

Former Ultimate Fighter (TUF) star and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) veteran, Dorian Price, may no longer be trading leather inside the cage, but he’s still going strong in the combat game as a Muay-Thai fighter.

During his most recent bout at last night’s (Sat., May 20, 2017) Max Muay Thai 167-pound bout at Max Muay Thai Stadium Pattaya in Thailand, Price scored an insane knockout victory.

As you can see in the video embedded above — courtesy of Twitter user at Jolassanda — Price and opponent Jonathan Lecat scored a rare double knockdown after Lecat connected with an elbow to the face, while Price landed a clean right cross.

With both men seemingly out for the count, the referee on duty proceed to count them both out, before Dorian stumbled back up to his feet to pick up the impressive knockout victory after Lecat failed to get back up.

Impressive, indeed.