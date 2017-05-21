When it was announced that former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre was expected to make his highly-anticipated return against current Middleweight champion Michael Bisping, more than a few eyebrows were raised.

Among them was current 170-pound champ, Tyron Woodley, who says he was surprised “Rush” didn’t return to his old weight class after ruling it so long to face him.

“I’m the best welterweight in the world and I feel like Georges St-Pierre should’ve fought me,” Woodley said on a recent appearance on The MMA Hour (via MMA Fighting).

For Tyron, St-Pierre’s decision to challenge Bisping -- a much bigger fighter -- was a “cowardly move” since the British brawler doesn't have the power to concuss him like he does.

“He should’ve come back (to welterweight). Fighting Bisping, I think that was the cowardly move. He’s going to fight someone who doesn’t have the ability to concuss him like I would, or Johny Hendricks would, or Robbie Lawler would. That’s why he went (up in weight).”

While he didn’t go as far as to say “Rush” is ducking him, Woodley strongly believes that had Thompson defeated him earlier this year, Georges would’ve gladly came back to fight at 170 pounds.

“If Stephen Thompson would’ve beaten me, I guarantee that his first fight back would’ve been against Stephen Thompson, a similar karate-style fighter that he’s probably seen a million times, he’s trained with him, he doesn’t have the one-punch KO power, he’s not going to submit him, he’s not going to stop his shot,” said Woodley.

“It’s the safer fight for a big payday. So with that said, I just kinda raise my eyebrows, the fact that he would go up a weight class when there’s a willing, dominant champion that wants to take you on that’s excited about the fight. It surprised me, but hey, if it’s Demian Maia first or if it’s Georges St-Pierre first, everybody’s going to get it at the end of the day and I’m just excited to be where I’m at right now.”

But, what was once a clouded Middleweight picture is now clear, as St-Pierre will no longer take on Bisping, as UFC president Dana White recently revealed that “Rush” is out of the fight and “The Count” will instead face a true 185-pound contender, Yoel Romero.

We think.