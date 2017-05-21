Tyron "The Chosen One" Woodley is getting that #UFC Welterweight Championship defense started early.

Though not signed quite yet, Tyron Woodley is highly-expected to defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight strap against submission specialist Demian Maia later this year.

But “The Chosen One” is getting started early, as he decided to turn the tables on Maia, jumping on his back and forcing him to tap from a rear-naked choke during the UFC Athlete Retreat this past Saturday (May 20, 2017) in Las Vegas, Nevada via Fox Sports Pro Cast.

Good form, or nah?

Demian Maia earned his shot at “The Chosen One’s” strap after edging out Jorge Masvidal at UFC 211 on May 13 in Dallas, Texas (see it). Surprisingly enough, Woodley stated he’s very receptive to a fight with Maia instead of holding out for a “big-money” fight.

Though he did say he expects seven figures if the promotion opts to stage the fight in Maia’s home country of Brazil.

Speaking of taking people’s back, Woodley has decided he will train with a backpack throughout his entire raining camp to prepare for Maia. But will it be enough to stop the jiu-jitsu wizard from doing his thing?

Time will tell.