Could we have yet another WWE star making his way to the Octagon? If given the chance, current Intercontinental champion Dean Ambrose isn’t opposed to fighting inside the eight-walled cage.

As long as the money is right.

“I’ll fight anyone for enough money,” Ambrose recently told The Sun when broached on the possibility of getting into mixed martial arts (MMA). “Give me half-a-million dollars. Put them in the ring, I’ll do it right now, I’ll do it tonight,” he concluded.

Of course the half a million price tag is what former WWE star CM Punk made for just under two minutes of work for his UFC debut back at UFC 203 where he suffered a first-round submission loss to Mickey Gall.

But, that wasn’t good enough to upstage Brock Lesnar, who made quite a hunk of change while competing for UFC. In fact, the former Heavyweight champion banked a cool $2.5 million dollars for defeating Mark Hunt at UFC 200.

Of course, Lesnar carried with him a bevy of experience, world titles and much fan fare with him for his long-awaited return to the Octagon. And since UFC is all about making that money, there’s no telling if Ambrose is the type of crossover athlete the promotion could get behind. Nevertheless, Dean is willing to give it a shot if given the chance.

Would you watch?