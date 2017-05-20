 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Cody Garbrandt, T.J. Dillashaw go to war on Twitter - ‘I must be sharing my PED's with my team’

New, 47 comments
By Dan Hiergesell
UFC 202: Garbrandt v Mizugaki Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images

It’s all rest for UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt these days after receiving stem cell injections for an injured back earlier this week. But just because “No Love” is taking time off to regain his health for an upcoming title defense opposite rival T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 213 on July 8 doesn’t mean the champion can’t mix it up verbally. In fact, Garbrandt and Dillashaw recently went to war on Twitter over this Bloody Elbow article.

Despite the fact that their UFC 213 title fight remains in limbo, Garbrandt and Dillashaw are still chomping at the bit to exchange leather. Garbrandt can say all he wants about his coaching stint on The Ultimate Fighter, losing to Dillashaw in any fashion has to be costing him sleep.

Until the two elite bantamweights tie it up for UFC gold, fight fans can only sit back and enjoy the verbal carnage. If Garbrandt’s back doesn’t heal in time, Dillashaw could have his hands full with the pound-for-pound king.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...