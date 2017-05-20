It’s all rest for UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt these days after receiving stem cell injections for an injured back earlier this week. But just because “No Love” is taking time off to regain his health for an upcoming title defense opposite rival T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 213 on July 8 doesn’t mean the champion can’t mix it up verbally. In fact, Garbrandt and Dillashaw recently went to war on Twitter over this Bloody Elbow article.

Mentally weak? But he is the one that needed to take PEDS to be a Champion? @TJDillashaw you are a fucking Joke! https://t.co/SrXsSMHPr5 — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) May 20, 2017

Going off performances alone went from knocking people out pre usada, post usada he hasn't even knocked any one on there ass in 2016 #facts — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) May 20, 2017

First and foremost I'm focusing on myself and getting healthy, everything else will fall into place!! — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) May 20, 2017

Lineker laid on his back and let him elbow, he is a club fighter gtfo https://t.co/sT7owLrDZd — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) May 20, 2017

TUF25 Season: #TeamDillashaw 5, #TeamGarbrandt 0. Shh! I must be sharing my PED's with my team. He must be sharing his IQ with his team — TJ Dillashaw (@TJDillashaw) May 20, 2017

Just because you are winning a reality show don't get to confident we still will fight that's what matters more than winning a show https://t.co/s1ymfJ6YZi — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) May 20, 2017

Dear @hookedonphonics , could you please sponsor my dear friend @Cody_Nolove for our next fight? It would be a perfect fit #organic #sponsor — TJ Dillashaw (@TJDillashaw) May 20, 2017

I apologize to BOTH teams on Cody's behalf that all the hard work you put in for your careers and families was for a "reality show" #NoClass https://t.co/gPPPPnm9rx — TJ Dillashaw (@TJDillashaw) May 20, 2017

Whether winning TUF as a coach or as a fighter, it has helped me as a person and as a fighter. I take everything I do in my career seriously — TJ Dillashaw (@TJDillashaw) May 20, 2017

Despite the fact that their UFC 213 title fight remains in limbo, Garbrandt and Dillashaw are still chomping at the bit to exchange leather. Garbrandt can say all he wants about his coaching stint on The Ultimate Fighter, losing to Dillashaw in any fashion has to be costing him sleep.

Until the two elite bantamweights tie it up for UFC gold, fight fans can only sit back and enjoy the verbal carnage. If Garbrandt’s back doesn’t heal in time, Dillashaw could have his hands full with the pound-for-pound king.