Day One
The much-ballyhooed boxing match between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather is very far from being finalized. While Conor has allegedly agreed to the UFC’s terms, Mayweather has not, and that is a much bigger obstacle.
However, the fighters involved have begun to train for the bout. Conor posted a picture of himself in athletic gear with the caption, “Day 1”. He will be facing mountainous odds and what can mildly be described as a cavernous gap in boxing skill, but the carrot of a gleaming pile of cash for him at the end of the journey.
Jeff Mayweather, Floyd’s uncle, says Floyd is also back in the gym, training with someone (not Kevin Lee) Jeff claims is a UFC fighter. How a UFC fighter will help Mayweather prepare for a boxing match is unclear. Jeff, who previously went on record saying the UFC wanted 80% of McGregor’s purse (which Dana White raged about, but never actually denied) says if the fight happens, it will be made pretty quickly, as the parties involved are targeting a September or October date.
McGregor, of course, is a recent father as well. His girlfriend Dee Devlin may find herself shouldering most of the parenting duties as Conor focuses on this possible boxing match.
Day out with Daddy ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ESsPqwPf8i— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 18, 2017
Insomnia
What the bruised rib is Aaron Pico doing?
Tim Kennedy is not as open minded as Stipe Miocic
I will never wear a romper. #penis— Tim Kennedy (@TimKennedyMMA) May 20, 2017
The UFC has added eight fighters over the past three months
The number of UFC fighters (Compared to 3 month ago)— UFCFIGHTERSiNFO (@UFCFIGHTERSiNFO) May 20, 2017
Total:532(+8)
Gegard Mousasi is still at a contract impasse with the Ultimate Fighting Championship
Sadly, Fake news happening about my contract situation. No deal yet with @ufc . U will hear it from me first if it happens. @arielhelwani— Gegard Mousasi (@mousasi_mma) May 19, 2017
Nina Ansaroff and Amanda Nunes are upset about this video from TMZ, with quotes regarding teammate Joanna Jedrzejczyk.
They want to make sure the respect for Joanna still came across, and that their words were not construed as a callout.
Done and done. Ugh @Amanda_Leoa pic.twitter.com/Or0CDGCavL— Nina Ansaroff (@NinaAnsaroff) May 19, 2017
Her spouse Amanda Nunes backs her up on that.
From now on I will have a live feed rolling during all my interviews so you know what is REALLY being said in its entirety.— Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) May 19, 2017
Updates regarding the Garbrandt-Dillashaw situation. Dana White loves the idea of DJ-TJ
As of last night, Dana White said he is still hopeful Cody Garbrandt's back will heal in time to fight T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 213 on July 8.— Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) May 19, 2017
If Garbrandt can't go and UFC makes DJ vs. TJ, White tells me it'd be in August. Not official, but looking at DJ headlining PPV in Seattle.— Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) May 19, 2017
#UFC214 @dc_mma vs @JonnyBones the rematch we have all been waiting for, well I have anyways :D pic.twitter.com/ayRbnomq4G— BossLogic (@Bosslogic) May 19, 2017
Accurate.
Meanwhile, some fighters want any fight at all.
@ufc I'm Looking to engage in physical combat with another male of the same weight— Belal muhammad (@bullyb170) May 16, 2017
Chase “The Vanilla Gorilla” Sherman is upping his social media game after his bonus-winning UFC 211 KO.
ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED?!— FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) May 14, 2017
Chase Sherman and Rashad Coulter #UFC211 https://t.co/3n4s2TVrcP
@SeanSheehanBA pic.twitter.com/cZgISS2Ohi— Chase Sherman (@ChaseShermanUFC) May 20, 2017
In some fights the fans are the ones sleeping by the end. See full Bellator 179 results here
Some great action so far on Bellator but if you're watching on time delay the Kongo fight is a good one to make a cup of tea— Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) May 19, 2017
Paul Daley ran up on Michael “Venom” Page and they got in each other’s faces after Rory McDonald tapped Daley in the second round.
Wow. Paul Daley just went for Michael Page in the front row and they had a scuffle. Pandemonium. #Bellator179 pic.twitter.com/hhA2usDDgN— Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) May 19, 2017
This shot is a little better
Another angle of Paul Daley running up towards MVP @SevereMMA pic.twitter.com/4SUchhvg33— Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) May 19, 2017
Rory, meanwhile, is focused on a future fight of his own, for the Bellator welterweight title.
"I will take that belt from you, and I will take your health." - @rory_macdonald— Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) May 19, 2017
That’s one way to have a faceoff. Invicta FC 23 goes down tomorrow night!
GOLD #InvictaFC23 @Roxyfighter pic.twitter.com/WndFqISoB4— Zombie Prophet (@ZPGIFs) May 19, 2017
Anyone remember this?
I've watched it times already. I think it gets better every time too. pic.twitter.com/YmxNN6YWbT— Michael Mardones (@LayzieTheSavage) June 5, 2016
The UFC athlete retreat has Jim Miller and Joe Lauzon, who bloodied each other twice in combat, sitting at a table together like old friends. In many ways MMA is a really cool sport.
Killers #ufcathleteretreat pic.twitter.com/PX0LqyzSxi— Tim Elliott (@TElliott125) May 20, 2017
Slips, Rips, and Sumo Clips
Oh yeah.
Craig Dickson (SCO) KO's Mongkilpetch Naya Parkview (THA) (MX) pic.twitter.com/2ThuDfjC5s— Jolassanda (@Jolassanda) May 19, 2017
Dechrit (THA) KO's Magnus Andersson (SWE) (MX)— Jolassanda (@Jolassanda) May 19, 2017
The referee was not fast enough this time :( pic.twitter.com/BPMGFuCach
I hate referees who let this just happen in front of them.
Derrick Krantz vs Ben Neumann #LFA12 pic.twitter.com/nf3FbPexYy— Zombie Prophet (@ZPGIFs) May 20, 2017
Chad Curry VS Kyle Kurtz #LFA12 Better angle pic.twitter.com/Qq5wPg0P6I— Zombie Prophet (@ZPGIFs) May 20, 2017
This is weird to watch, but if you look closely he eats a punch while ducking forward. At first glance it just looks like he misses and falls on his face.
Cameron Olson vs Julian Marquez #LFA12 Faceplant pic.twitter.com/mbG7wTDKGK— Zombie Prophet (@ZPGIFs) May 20, 2017
Guillotine!
Nate Jennerman vs Damion Hill #LFA12 pic.twitter.com/CCrB4Zyo3A— Zombie Prophet (@ZPGIFs) May 20, 2017
Ouch
Sick flying knee KO at #Bellator 179 pic.twitter.com/AUO6TIoZFo— Fancy Combat (@FancyCombat) May 20, 2017
Nothing quite like Sumo.
May 19, 2017
Kisenosato bulldozes through Daieisho pic.twitter.com/ah3RqH37VC— MEGATON (@BasedDongeezus) May 19, 2017
May 19, 2017
Your daily reminder that Ura is awesome pic.twitter.com/vVWkoMWT88— MEGATON (@BasedDongeezus) May 19, 2017
Every combat sport is a little more bizarre in Japan though.
Butterbean Vs Genki Sudo pic.twitter.com/3NlMAZwW9X— Boxing Memes (@Boxing_Memes) May 19, 2017
Random Land
The Seed Vault, the safeguard of the planet’s plant biodiversity, is now threatened by global warming and nearly flooded
Stay woke, Maniacs!
