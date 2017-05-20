Welcome, to Midnight Mania! Tonight, we’ve got some updates on McGregweather, Aaron Pico getting medicine balls slammed into his ribs, a sweet Cormier-Jones fight poster, a couple angles on the Paul Daley- Michael Page scuffle, knockouts, submissions, sumo, and much, much more.

Day One

The much-ballyhooed boxing match between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather is very far from being finalized. While Conor has allegedly agreed to the UFC’s terms, Mayweather has not, and that is a much bigger obstacle.

However, the fighters involved have begun to train for the bout. Conor posted a picture of himself in athletic gear with the caption, “Day 1”. He will be facing mountainous odds and what can mildly be described as a cavernous gap in boxing skill, but the carrot of a gleaming pile of cash for him at the end of the journey.

Day 1 A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on May 19, 2017 at 3:19pm PDT

Jeff Mayweather, Floyd’s uncle, says Floyd is also back in the gym, training with someone (not Kevin Lee) Jeff claims is a UFC fighter. How a UFC fighter will help Mayweather prepare for a boxing match is unclear. Jeff, who previously went on record saying the UFC wanted 80% of McGregor’s purse (which Dana White raged about, but never actually denied) says if the fight happens, it will be made pretty quickly, as the parties involved are targeting a September or October date.

McGregor, of course, is a recent father as well. His girlfriend Dee Devlin may find herself shouldering most of the parenting duties as Conor focuses on this possible boxing match.

Day out with Daddy ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ESsPqwPf8i — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 18, 2017

Insomnia

What the bruised rib is Aaron Pico doing?

Medicine ball throws with @treigning_lab getting ready for MSG. #BellatorNYC #MadisonSquareGarden A post shared by Aaron Pico (@aaronpicousa) on May 19, 2017 at 6:49pm PDT

Tim Kennedy is not as open minded as Stipe Miocic

I will never wear a romper. #penis — Tim Kennedy (@TimKennedyMMA) May 20, 2017

The UFC has added eight fighters over the past three months

The number of UFC fighters (Compared to 3 month ago)

Total:532(+8) — UFCFIGHTERSiNFO (@UFCFIGHTERSiNFO) May 20, 2017

Gegard Mousasi is still at a contract impasse with the Ultimate Fighting Championship

Sadly, Fake news happening about my contract situation. No deal yet with @ufc . U will hear it from me first if it happens. @arielhelwani — Gegard Mousasi (@mousasi_mma) May 19, 2017

Nina Ansaroff and Amanda Nunes are upset about this video from TMZ, with quotes regarding teammate Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

They want to make sure the respect for Joanna still came across, and that their words were not construed as a callout.

Her spouse Amanda Nunes backs her up on that.

From now on I will have a live feed rolling during all my interviews so you know what is REALLY being said in its entirety. — Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) May 19, 2017

Updates regarding the Garbrandt-Dillashaw situation. Dana White loves the idea of DJ-TJ

As of last night, Dana White said he is still hopeful Cody Garbrandt's back will heal in time to fight T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 213 on July 8. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) May 19, 2017

If Garbrandt can't go and UFC makes DJ vs. TJ, White tells me it'd be in August. Not official, but looking at DJ headlining PPV in Seattle. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) May 19, 2017

What a fight poster.

Accurate.

Meanwhile, some fighters want any fight at all.

@ufc I'm Looking to engage in physical combat with another male of the same weight — Belal muhammad (@bullyb170) May 16, 2017

Chase “The Vanilla Gorilla” Sherman is upping his social media game after his bonus-winning UFC 211 KO.

ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED?!



Chase Sherman and Rashad Coulter #UFC211 https://t.co/3n4s2TVrcP — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) May 14, 2017

In some fights the fans are the ones sleeping by the end. See full Bellator 179 results here

Some great action so far on Bellator but if you're watching on time delay the Kongo fight is a good one to make a cup of tea — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) May 19, 2017

Paul Daley ran up on Michael “Venom” Page and they got in each other’s faces after Rory McDonald tapped Daley in the second round.

Wow. Paul Daley just went for Michael Page in the front row and they had a scuffle. Pandemonium. #Bellator179 pic.twitter.com/hhA2usDDgN — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) May 19, 2017

This shot is a little better

Another angle of Paul Daley running up towards MVP @SevereMMA pic.twitter.com/4SUchhvg33 — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) May 19, 2017

Rory, meanwhile, is focused on a future fight of his own, for the Bellator welterweight title.

"I will take that belt from you, and I will take your health." - @rory_macdonald — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) May 19, 2017

That’s one way to have a faceoff. Invicta FC 23 goes down tomorrow night!

Anyone remember this?

I've watched it times already. I think it gets better every time too. pic.twitter.com/YmxNN6YWbT — Michael Mardones (@LayzieTheSavage) June 5, 2016

The UFC athlete retreat has Jim Miller and Joe Lauzon, who bloodied each other twice in combat, sitting at a table together like old friends. In many ways MMA is a really cool sport.

Slips, Rips, and Sumo Clips

Oh yeah.

Craig Dickson (SCO) KO's Mongkilpetch Naya Parkview (THA) (MX) pic.twitter.com/2ThuDfjC5s — Jolassanda (@Jolassanda) May 19, 2017

Dechrit (THA) KO's Magnus Andersson (SWE) (MX)

The referee was not fast enough this time :( pic.twitter.com/BPMGFuCach — Jolassanda (@Jolassanda) May 19, 2017

I hate referees who let this just happen in front of them.

Chad Curry VS Kyle Kurtz #LFA12 Better angle pic.twitter.com/Qq5wPg0P6I — Zombie Prophet (@ZPGIFs) May 20, 2017

This is weird to watch, but if you look closely he eats a punch while ducking forward. At first glance it just looks like he misses and falls on his face.

Cameron Olson vs Julian Marquez #LFA12 Faceplant pic.twitter.com/mbG7wTDKGK — Zombie Prophet (@ZPGIFs) May 20, 2017

Guillotine!

Ouch

Sick flying knee KO at #Bellator 179 pic.twitter.com/AUO6TIoZFo — Fancy Combat (@FancyCombat) May 20, 2017

Nothing quite like Sumo.

Kisenosato bulldozes through Daieisho pic.twitter.com/ah3RqH37VC — MEGATON (@BasedDongeezus) May 19, 2017

Your daily reminder that Ura is awesome pic.twitter.com/vVWkoMWT88 — MEGATON (@BasedDongeezus) May 19, 2017

Every combat sport is a little more bizarre in Japan though.

Butterbean Vs Genki Sudo pic.twitter.com/3NlMAZwW9X — Boxing Memes (@Boxing_Memes) May 19, 2017

Random Land

The Seed Vault, the safeguard of the planet’s plant biodiversity, is now threatened by global warming and nearly flooded

Stay woke, Maniacs!

