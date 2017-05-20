***UPDATE!

Everybody is weighing in on Conor McGregor’s growing opportunity to fight Floyd Mayweather inside of a boxing ring later this year. While the majority of combat enthusiasts and fans are giving “Notorious” no chance to stand and bang with one of the best defensive boxers of all time, MMA head coach Mark Henry, who saw star pupil Eddie Alvarez get destroyed by McGregor at UFC 205 this past November, truly believes that the Irishman has a bright future in boxing.

“Look, if I was Conor, I would definitely pursue the boxing, because he can make more in one fight than in 10 or 11 with the UFC,” Henry told MMAjunkie. “But, while he’s doing it, they should definitely make another 155-pound belt, because it would be ridiculous if they didn’t.”

Henry’s outlook in favor of McGregor shouldn’t come as a surprise. The renowned MMA coach stated earlier this year that he believes the Irish knockout artist can put an end to Mayweather within four rounds.

“Conor is one of the best boxers I’ve ever seen – ever. From his precision to his power to his speed, and I think he has a shot in the first two rounds,” Henry added. “Because Mayweather, like a lot of boxers do when they’re sparring MMA guys, he may not think he’s that good.

“He might not realize how fast Conor is, and you’ve got to remember that Conor is going to be taller, longer, 13 years younger, and a southpaw. Early on, I’d give him a chance of doing some damage. But after that, it’s not going to be too good (for McGregor).”

If McGregor is able to hang with Mayweather inside of the boxing ring and bank $75 million in the process, it’s highly likely that the MMA superstar journeys back to the boxing ring in the future. After all, there are more names to slay other than “Money.”