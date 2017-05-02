Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight champion, Chuck Liddell, has been making headlines these past few weeks for being physically shredded and training hard inside the gym.

Have a look:

In deep thought A post shared by Chuck Liddell (@chuckliddell) on Apr 25, 2017 at 9:38pm PDT

Does that mean “The Iceman” is contemplating a possible Octagon return?

Only Liddell knows that for sure, but let’s also keep in mind that he’s currently unemployed (thanks to this) and has nothing better to do than hang out at the gym and train all day.

But if and when Liddell does try to re-enter the increasingly competitive world of mixed martial arts (MMA), longtime trainer John Hackleman is going to make sure it happens against the right opponent.

From his conversation with Anik and Florian podcast (via MMA Fighting):

“It would all depend on the match. I’m not gonna name who I would let him fight - well, it’s not up to me to let him fight or not - but who I would okay and who I wouldn’t. But even $3 million, I don’t think that would be enough to put his life at risk and his legacy at risk. Because his legacy, not only for his own self-esteem but his legacy for his future earnings as well, could be worth a hell of a lot more than $3 million and tarnishing it to a certain degree, that might not be worth it. So it would all depend on the opponent.”

I hear that wax figure at Madame Tussauds is currently looking for an opponent.

Liddell is now 47 and retired from UFC after a disastrous run from 2007-10, one that left the once-great power puncher in a 1-5 hole with four of those losses coming by way of brutal knockout.

Not that he needs the money.

So, if “The Iceman” did come back ... who would you want to see him fight?

Please, not this guy.