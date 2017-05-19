Top-ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s bantamweight contender Julianna Pena, who captured the glass trophy on season 18 of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF), is willing to make her way back to the combat sports reality show on FOX Sports 1.

I guess the TUF experience doesn’t make everyone psycho after all.

“I was asking Dana [White] if I could get back in the house and have a crack at that belt finally,” Pena told “TUF Talk” (via FOX Sports). “I fought at [125 pounds] a couple of times in my career so it’s not hard for me to make the weight. I think I would steamroll all the girls at 125 pounds but then again, I’ve kind of got that big head thing going on.”

Auditions for TUF 26 take place next week in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Pena (8-3) rattled off four straight wins under the UFC banner, including her upset victory over Cat Zingano at UFC 200 last July. The “Venezuelan Vixen” was just one win shy of her long-desired title shot; however, a submission loss to Valentina Shevchenko earlier this year in Denver gave her pause.

And with this potential opponent on hiatus, the field is wide open at 125 pounds.