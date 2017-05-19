Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw doesn’t want to wait around for fellow Ultimate Fighter coach Cody Garbrandt to heal up his injured back.

Therefore, the former Team Alpha Male standout has offered make the drop down to 125 pounds to challenge reigning flyweight kingpin and No. 1-ranked pound-for-pound fighter Demetrious Johnson later this year.

And it sounds like the head cheese is on board.

“Dana White said he is still hopeful Cody Garbrandt's back will heal in time to fight T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 213 on July 8,” ESPN’s Brett Okamoto wrote on Twitter. “If Garbrandt can't go, White loves the idea of Dillashaw dropping to 125 to fight Demetrious Johnson. That wouldn't happen on July 8 though. If Garbrandt can't go and UFC makes DJ vs. TJ, White tells me it'd be in August. Not official, but looking at DJ headlining PPV in Seattle.”

Garbrandt has yet to officially withdraw from UFC 213.

In addition, Johnson would have to agree to face Dillashaw in August, though he may not have much choice if the latter can, in fact, make the cut to flyweight, especially considering how anemic the division has become.

It’s tough to be king.