We need a cup of whatever @YoelRomeroMMA drinks before training.



The #UFC middleweight is hyped up pic.twitter.com/ryisc1dnLj — FOX Sports: PROcast (@PROcast) May 18, 2017

I don’t blame Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight champion Michael Bisping, who I think we would all agree wants nothing to do with top 185-pound contender Yoel Romero.

Just ask him, he’ll tell you.

Not only is “Soldier of God” one of the deadliest fighters inside the Octagon, he also appears to be possessed by ... well, let’s just call it the “fighting spirit” or something along those lines.

Yikes.

It appears Romero is no longer interested in playing hide-and-go-seek with “The Count” and wants to get back inside the cage sooner, rather than later. Now the promotion is tasked with finding a willing participant.

The page on @bisping has been turned. My focus now is on who's next? I will be your champion @ufc I will be your #soldier #ynuevo @dioxyme — Peoples Champ (@YoelRomeroMMA) May 18, 2017

I hear this kid is pretty tough.

We also have Luke Rockhold hanging around the top the division, as well as grumpy former 185-pound titleholder Anderson Silva. Maybe we can finally figure out what Georges St-Pierre is doing — or more importantly when he’s doing it — and get this division back on track.