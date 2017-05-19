Maybe we should just forget about all that “embarrassing” Floyd Mayweather talk.

That’s because Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight champion Conor McGregor could have the greatest fight of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career if he instead battled former 170-pound kingpin Georges St-Pierre.

So says the French-Canadian’s head coach, Firas Zahabi (via MMA Junkie):

“I think he should fight Conor McGregor or Michael Bisping, and I’ll tell you why: Michael Bisping will give him a two-title championship, and if he fights McGregor, it’ll be the greatest fight in UFC history. Other than that, I don’t know if there’s anything else that’s super-interesting. I don’t wanna speak for Georges – maybe Georges is thinking of other fights – but the two fights I’m interested in would be a Bisping fight or a McGregor fight. I don’t see why that can’t happen. Maybe it’s a question of time, but it should happen.”

Time is not on their side.

McGregor has already competed at welterweight opposite Nate Diaz while St-Pierre recently teased a drop to 155 pounds. Then again, “Rush” was also gunning for middleweight kingpin Michael Bisping, but promotion president went and pumped the brakes on that pending showdown.

Anyone else remember when divisions used to mean something?