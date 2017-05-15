Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight contender, Anthony Johnson, walked away from mixed martial arts (MMA) earlier this year after suffering his second submission loss to division kingpin Daniel Cormier.

“Rumble” claims he was never that into combat sports, and skipped town to preserve his health and pursue other endeavors. Early reports had Johnson working with the NFL, but it appears he’s more interested in greener pastures.

FOX Sports has the quote:

“My friend Paul, he’s in cannabis, we’re opening up a facility. It’s for medical uses,” Johnson revealed on “Heated Conversations” with retired WWE superstar Booker T. “We’re getting in that way. We’ve got some good things going on. It’s already big. We’re just waiting on that law to pass and whenever it passes, we’re golden. We’re playing our cards right. We’re playing by the books so that way there is no issues. We’re good to go.”

The customers are probably lining up as we speak.

Johnson finished his combat sports career with a 22-6 record and unfortunately, was never able to throw hands with Jon Jones, despite a pairing at UFC 187 that ultimately went to Cormier (because of this).

At age 33, there is still a solid chance Johnson will get the itch to return, especially if Cormier retires (or succumbs to “Bones” for the second time) and the division begins to open up.

Time will tell.