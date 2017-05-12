It was all kinds of crazy earlier tonight (Fri., May 12, 2017) during UFC’s “Summer Kickoff” press conference (video replay here) in Dallas, Texas. Not only did lightweights Michael Chiesa and Kevin Lee brawl on stage, but former UFC champ Jon Jones and current UFC champ Daniel Cormier aggressively continued to stir their boiling feud. It all started when Cormier described an encounter he had with Jones backstage before the presser went live.

“He’s a b*tch,” said Cormier (video and transcription compliments of MMA Fighting). “He’s a b*tch and he said something about my kids, so I smacked him in the face with a water bottle. B*tch ass ni**a. You know what you are. He just said he’s back, right? But is he back? Doesn’t he have two more months of suspension? Is he back? Is he really back? Are you back junkie?”

It didn’t stop there.

“So, I’m sitting here, and I see him,” continued Cormier. “Like, I see him. He’s over there. But is he really going to be in Anaheim? Is this guy really going to go to the fight? Is this guy going to mess this up again by doing steroids or snorting cocaine or sandblasting prostitutes. What’s this guy going to do to mess this up this time?”

Those Cormier remarks had no trouble provoking Jones, as the former light heavyweight king responded in kind.

“Prostitutes? I beat you after a weekend of cocaine,” replied Jones.

“I had two great weekends. Back-to-back weekends. Cocaine one, your ass the next. It was great. That’s a month for the ages.”

Jones had even more for “DC,” pointing out the champ’s “gifted” wins over former title challenger Anthony Johnson.

“You know what? Daniel Cormier has shown me absolutely nothing since our last fight,” said Jones. “He has not progressed whatsoever. Anthony Johnson gave him that win.”

As you might have guessed, Cormier had a response chilling on ice. He wasted no time in bringing up Jones’ unpredictable absence from the 205-pound division.

“At least I’ve been around to show something,” responded Cormier. “Where the f**k has he been? Where’s this guy been? Where the f**k has he been? Get out of here, judging someone from the sidelines. Go back and sit on the couch in Albuquerque. Where the f**k have you been to judge someone?”

Fight fans were more than satisfied to get these two back in the same room again, but there will be no closure until Jones and Cormier rematch at UFC 214 on July 29.