Hospitalized fighter shakes up UFC 211 fight card

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is down yet another fight as it limps into the UFC 211 pay-per-view (PPV) event this Saturday night (May 13, 2017) inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Up-and-coming featherweight Jared Gordon was forced to withdraw from his 145-pound showdown opposite Michel Quinones after “Flash” was hospitalized and put on intravenous (IV) fluids.

“Unfortunately I will not be fighting tomorrow,” Gordon wrote on Facebook. “Everything was going smooth last night when I turned sick at about 8-9 pm. I was experiencing food poison symptoms.”

Hopefully it wasn’t beef tartare with raw quail egg.

“I was admitted to the hospital, alongside UFC's doctor,” he continued. “I was advised to use an IV, by both ER and UFC's doctor which would make me ineligible to fight because of USADA's rules. I’m extremely sorry to everyone who were going to attend and or watch. Just another bump in the road.”

See the USADA policy on IV use here.

Quinones — who successfully made weight — will likely receive his “show” purse and no doubt the promotion will attempt to rebook these budding featherweights for a later date.

