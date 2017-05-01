Cris Cyborg's next fight in the UFC is currently shrouded in mystery, with the 'difficult to work with' Cyborg putting out regular promotional photos claiming she's fighting Germaine De Randamie for the women's featherweight belt at UFC 214 and De Randamie's camp saying no she isn't. At this point, De Randamie may be considering retirement or vacating the 145 pound belt. Whatever the case, the chances she'll be ready for UFC 214 on July 29th seem slim to none.

So what to do with Cyborg? Brian Stann take note, Cyborg isn't an unreasonable woman. She's more than willing to fight another opponent, and is even suggesting the UFC bring up current Invicta 145 pound champion Megan Anderson for a fight. And on this week's edition of The MMA Hour, Anderson seemed like one of the few women more than happy to face off against Cyborg.

“Let’s make it happen,” she said. “I think this fight should have been for the title in the first place. I think the UFC should have waited for Cris until she was ready to fight, and they should have matched this fight. If Germaine can’t fight, let’s do it now.”

A simple solution, but at this point the UFC sounds like they're already regretting even creating a 145 pound division. When asked after UFC 210 what was in store for the women's featherweight division, Dana White put his head in his hands and declared he had no idea. He sounded like someone who couldn't even consider the weight class without falling into a funk. With Cris Cyborg's UFC contract set to expire in October, he may just be looking to wash his hands of her and the idea of 145 pound women's MMA all together.