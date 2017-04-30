Al Iaquinta’s crusade against Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and its president, Dana White, is continuing to heat up. Even if some don’t agree is the smartest thing to do.

“Raging” took to social media to blast one of White’s magazine covers that sees the hulking head honcho posing for Men’s Fitness in a fighting stance. For Al, it depicts a warrior king that simply never was.

Warrior king that never was one pic.twitter.com/4u7ca037bx — Al Iaquinta (@ALIAQUINTA) April 30, 2017

To be fair, White does know a thing or two about boxing, right Tito?

Iaquinta recently took it to White, bashing the president of UFC for complaining about the lackluster performances of fighters at UFC 208 while he sat in the comfort of his private jet.

Following his knockout victory over Diego Sanchez at UFC Fight Night 108, “Raging” slammed the promotion for passing him over for a $50,000 post-fight bonus. Shortly thereafter, his social media jabs were aimed at Reebok and Sage Northcutt.

As for his fighting future, Iaquinta is still under contract with the promotion, but doesn’t seem to be in a big hurry back following his return form a near two-year hiatus.

The fighter-turned real estate agent, it seems, may now have a new job title on his hands, as well.