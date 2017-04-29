Former UFC flyweight title challenger Ali Bagautinov performed well last night (Fri., April 28, 2017) at Fight Nights Global 64 in Moscow, Russia, in his first MMA appearance since leaving UFC earlier this year. Unfortunately for Bagautinov, he was unable to put a cherry on top of his rather dominating outing as WSOF veteran Tyson Nam slammed the Russian with a brutal head kick with one second left on the clock. Bagautinov was out on his feet before he hit the canvas and Nam walked away like he was Mark Hunt.

The full fight can be seen above courtesy of Fight Nights TV, while the scintillating finish can be seen below:

Tyson Nam (USA) KO's Ali Bagautinov pic.twitter.com/vyiCuH2Sbs — Jolassanda (@Jolassanda) April 28, 2017

Bagautinov, 31, has now four out of his last five. While the hard-hitting Russian could still deliver sound results as a member of UFC, he’s already having trouble on the open circuit. To his credit, this is the first stoppage loss of Bagautinov’s 20-fight career.

Nam, 33, has now won three out of his last four fights and walks away with his first knockout victory in nearly two years. The 33-year-old Hawaiian is now 2-0 as a flyweight.