After Jorge Masvidal destroyed Donald Cerrone back at UFC on FOX 23 this past January, the surging welterweight contender put his money where his mouth is. During the post-fight interview, Masvidal challenged UFC president Dana White to a $200,000 bet if he can find someone who can beat him. Even now, as Masvidal prepares himself for a matchup with Demian Maia at UFC 211 on May 13 from Dallas, Texas, the budding title contender is still looking to put his own cash on the line.

Masvidal had the following to say during a recent interview with Submission Radio:

“I wish it was in play for this, man. I wish, man. We reached out to him, it was no comment. It was like, ‘Ah you know, just fight this guy,’ and then there was no implications of a bet. So I mean, I don’t think any bet will be made, but I still got the money. The money’s there, it’s on hold. If Dana calls me tomorrow and he goes, ‘Hey, you know what, I’m gonna take you up on that bet, I think Maia’s got your number,’ that money’s going into an escrow account and then the winner the will take the money.”

Masvidal, 32, has reinvented his promotional image since journeying back up to 170 pounds in 2015. The former street fighter has finished Jake Ellenberger and Cerrone in succession and is on the cusp of challenging the hottest fighter in the division. If he can beat Maia and move into title contention, Masvidal will soon have a lot more than $200K to throw on the table.

UFC 211 will be headlined by a heavyweight title fight between current champion Stipe Miocic and former divisional king Junior dos Santos.