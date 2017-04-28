Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bloatedweight champion Johny Hendricks is suddenly relevant at 185 pounds, thanks to a unanimous decision victory over ex-Bellator middleweight kingpin Hector Lombard at UFC Fight Night 105 in Halifax.

Okay, so maybe “Bigg Rigg” is not ranked in the top 15, but neither is former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre, and “Rush” was able to walk through the 185-pound door and secure an immediate title shot.

Which may put him in line for a Hendricks rematch, according to the bearded brawler, who told Submission Radio that history will repeat itself if and when they ever come to blows for a second time.

His words:

“I can’t wait to retire him again. That’s really what I’ve been thinking. You know, I told him, I have no disrespect for the guy, he did amazing things. But three years out of it, you know, things have changed. And he said that I’m washed out. Well guess what? It’s a new Johny at 185. And I cannot wait for him to see, I can’t wait to see how this happens. Because win or lose, I think he should come after me. I think I should get that loss back. Realistically, you know, it is what it is, but I would like to do it again. I really do. And this time, he thought I was strong at 170, wait till he feels me at 185 when I’m not killing myself to make weight, when I’m not killing myself just to focus on my weight cut. What is he gonna think after the 185-pound match, when I’m totally focused on one thing and one thing only, doing what I did but better? That’s really where my head’s at, is right there.”

Somewhere in Texas, a dying hog weeps.

St-Pierre was able to squeak by Hendricks with a split-decision victory at UFC 167 in late 2013. He walked away from the fight game soon thereafter, leaving “Bigg Rigg” and Co. to fight for the vacant strap.

Now that Hendricks has moved up to middleweight after years of weight-cutting woes, his march toward the title begins anew. Next stop? A 185-pound showdown with division “Barbarian” Tim Boetsch.

But would victories for St-Pierre and Hendricks warrant a middleweight rematch?

Not according to this guy.