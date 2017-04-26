Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight attraction Cristiane Justino, who has yet to accept a fight at 145 pounds after making a pair of appearances at catchweight, has a bone to pick with former middleweight Brian Stann.

The FOX Sports commentator came under fire after telling the mixed martial arts (MMA) community “Cyborg” was difficult to work with (listen here), after she no-showed one of his pre-fight video spots. In addition, Stann — who did defend the Brazilian on a number of topics — accused her of lying about her weight to UFC.

That didn’t sit well with Justino, who plans to tattle on him to new UFC owner Ari Emanuel.

I missed the negative things @BrianStann had to say about me but hope @seanshelby brings them up when we meet with Ari — #UFC214 #LetsGoChamp (@criscyborg) April 26, 2017

Oooooh ... someone’s in troubllllllle!

Justino also had a bunch of complaints about UFC not using her brand to the best of its ability, but I’ll spare you the gory details since it’s pretty much in line with past grievances.

Sample those gripes here.

As of now, there is a featherweight division (kinda/sorta) that is only populated by two fighters. Justino, who has yet to step inside the Octagon as a featherweight, and the M.I.A. Germaine de Randamie, who won the title at UFC 208 and sent Holly Holm back down to 135 pounds.

Only 13 fighters to go and they can finally join the official rankings!