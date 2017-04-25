Long gone are the days when UFC fighters will happily put you in a rear naked choke or other move for photo ops, ruined by that dickbag who tried to sue Matt Hughes and probably a few other scammy folks. Today's world is just far too litigious to risk a lawsuit following a bit of tomfoolery ... which is why former women's strawweight champ Carla Esparza had a gentleman she met in a club sign a waiver before she agreed to punch him in the face.

"He signed the waiver... he said hit him a '2 out of 10' and I obliged," she wrote on Twitter, adding the hashtags #helikedit and #heskindacute, making us wonder if his face wasn't the only thing she hit that evening.

Esparza will be looking to bounce back from a rough start to 2017 when she lost to fellow Ultimate Fighter castmate Randa Markos in a razor sharp split decision that has put her far, far away from being able to make another claim towards her former strawweight belt. That title is currently held by Joanna Jedrzejczyk, who is looking to make her fifth title defense since taking the belt off Esparza. She'll fight Jessica Andrade at UFC 211 on May 13th from Dallas, Texas.