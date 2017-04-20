John Dodson the flyweight, after coming up short in a pair of title fights, will not be able to secure a third fight against reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 125-pound titleholder Demetrious Johnson.

But what about John Dodson the bantamweight?

“The Magician” figures the best way to run it back with “Mighty Mouse” is to capture the 135-pound crown, currently held by bantamweight kingpin Cody Garbrandt, setting up a possible two-division super fight.

Dodson talks to MMA Junkie:

“The fastest way for me to fight Demetrious Johnson isn’t going to be back at 125. Look at Joseph Benavidez; he’s been dominating at the 125 division, but he’s been sitting there under the umbrella of Demetrious Johnson. I want that chance to get to do it again, but no one wants to watch that. What could happen again is seeing the 125 champion fight the 135 champion, and it will be DJ vs. JD. He’s been setting records. He can set as many as possible, but will it be a different goal for him to beat the guy that has that 135 title? Can he possibly get that one too?”

The outcome of this fight may give us some insight.

Dodson moved up in weight roughly one year back but saw his march to the title halted by John Lineker. “The Magician” begins his climb anew when he tangles with Eddie Wineland at the upcoming UFC Fight Night 108: "Swanson vs. Lobov" event inside Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, live on FOX Sports 1.

