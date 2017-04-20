Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) knew something wasn’t right when Tae Hyun Bang went from slight underdog to massive favorite against Leo Kuntz on the UFC Fight Night 79 “Prelims” card in late 2015.

All within the span of two hours.

“The UFC seemed like they knew something was definitely not right,” Kuntz told MMA Junkie. “They told me it was the largest odd swing they’d seen in MMA and last minute. They told me, ‘Hey, if either one of you guys goes out there and doesn’t fight, you should prepare to be investigated.'”

They did fight, and someone lost a ton of money.

Bang is currently being investigated by Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s International Criminal Investigation Bureau for his role in the betting plot, which he allegedly used to pocket roughly $87.000 in bribe money.

The lightweight, who last competed in Sept. 2015, is prohibited from leaving the country.

Stay tuned for more on this still-developing story.