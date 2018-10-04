The Latest
UFC 229’s Top 3 (Now 2) ‘Hidden Gems’
There is plenty to care about beyond UFC 229’s pay-per-view (PPV) main event between Lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and former "champ-champ" Conor McGregor this weekend ... even for casual fans.
White: McGregor’s Whiskey Is Going To Make Him A Billionaire
Never mind the massive fight checks, Dana White thinks the real money is in McGregor’s Proper 12 whiskey.
Midnight Mania! Khabib Claims McGregor’s Grandfather Killed the Irish
Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight ...
Staredowns: Ferguson Brings His Belt For Faceoff With Pettis
Check out all the faceoffs from undercard fighters competing at UFC 229 from Las Vegas, Nevada.
White: 165-Pound Weight Class Ruins Other Divisions
UFC president Dana White explains why he will never create a 165-pound division, much to the chagrin of Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier.
Teammate: Khabib Will Definitely Make Weight
Khabib’s AKA teammate reassures us there’ll be no UFC 209 repeat coming into the UFC 229 weigh-ins.
McGregor Reveals ‘Modified Rules’ Talks For Mayweather Rematch
Leading up to UFC 229, Conor McGregor admits he’s still got his eye on Mayweather and wants another shot at him in the ring.
DC Retirement Run: ‘Lesnar First, Then Jones’
‘DC’ has decided he can’t pass up the opportunity to face Jon Jones one more time before hanging up his gloves.
Conorweight: McGregor Wants New 165-Pound Division
Conor McGregor isn’t letting go of his plan to overhaul UFC’s weight classes, suggesting a Diaz trilogy fight could go down at 165 pounds.
TUF 28 Results, Recap For Ep. 6
UFC: The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 28 results, recap for "Heavy Hitters" (Ep. 6) on FOX Sports 1 tonight (Weds., Sept. 26, 2018), featuring women’s featherweights Leah Letson and Bea Malecki.
Bellator Heavyweight GP Final Set For Jan. 26
Bellator MMA will hold the final match of its World Heavyweight Grand Prix at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on Jan. 26, 2019.
UFC 229 Odds, Under Dogs And Best Bets!
Get a detailed breakdown of the betting lines for UFC 229, which is set to hit T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada this weekend (Sat., Oct. 6, 2018), including best bets, underdogs, favorites and much more!
McGregor Inks ‘Monster’ Deal Worth Millions
On the heels of his much-anticipated comeback at UFC 229, Conor McGregor hs inked a multi-million dollar sponsorship deal with Monster Energy in one of the most lucrative deals the company has ever done.
Pettis On Ferguson’s UFC Run: ‘Who Has He Fought?’
Ahead of their Lightweight showdown this Saturday (Oct. 6, 2018) at UFC 229, Anthony Pettis says he isn’t impressed with what Tony Ferguson has accomplished so far inside the Octagon.
UFC 229 Clash: ‘OSP’ Vs. Reyes!
Ovince Saint Preux vs. Dominick Reyes full fight preview: Head-to-toe Light Heavyweight bout breakdown for UFC 229 pay-per-view (PPV) main card match this Saturday (Oct. 6, 2018) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
LIVE! Watch Open Workouts Stream With McGregor, Khabib And More
Watch UFC 229 open workout video live online (YouTube stream) from inside Park Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada, tonight (Weds., Oct. 3, 2018) starting at 6:30 p.m. ET, featuring Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor, Tony Ferguson and Anthony Pettis.