LIVE! Watch UFC 229 ‘Khabib Vs. McGregor’ Presser Right Here 6PM EST!

Watch Conor McGregor vs. Khabib press conference live stream online (YouTube) for UFC 229, which takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, this Saturday night (Oct. 6, 2018), right here at MMAmania.com starting at 6 p.m. ET featuring the stars of the show, as well as company president Dana White.

By Ryan Harkness Updated
UFC 229 Clash: ‘El Cucuy’ Vs. ‘Showtime!’

Tony Ferguson vs. Anthony Pettis full fight preview: Head-to-toe Lightweight bout breakdown for UFC 229 pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event match this Saturday (Oct. 6, 2018) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

By Andrew Richardson
Fighter On Fighter! Breaking Down ‘The Eagle!’

MMAmania.com resident fighter analyst -- and aspiring professional fighter -- Andrew Richardson breaks down the mixed martial arts (MMA) game of UFC 229 headliner Khabib Nurmagomedov, who looks to defend his title opposite Conor McGregor this Saturday night (Oct. 6, 2018) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

By Andrew Richardson
White: ‘I Will Try’ To Make Diaz Vs. Poirier A 5 Round Fight

Speaking with fans over Instagram, the UFC president said he’d work to change the UFC 230 bout from 3 rounds to 5.

By Ryan Harkness
Khabib Has Never Wrestled An Irish Gorilla

UFC 229 preview, embedded video blog (Ep. 4) featuring Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov, who fight for the lightweight title on Sat., Oct. 6, 2018 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

By Adam Guillen Jr.
The Latest

UFC 229’s Top 3 (Now 2) ‘Hidden Gems’

There is plenty to care about beyond UFC 229’s pay-per-view (PPV) main event between Lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and former "champ-champ" Conor McGregor this weekend ... even for casual fans.

By FlyinBrianJ
1 comment / new
White: McGregor’s Whiskey Is Going To Make Him A Billionaire

Never mind the massive fight checks, Dana White thinks the real money is in McGregor’s Proper 12 whiskey.

By Ryan Harkness
5 comments / new

Midnight Mania! Khabib Claims McGregor’s Grandfather Killed the Irish

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight ...

By Andrew Pearson
125 comments / new

Staredowns: Ferguson Brings His Belt For Faceoff With Pettis

Check out all the faceoffs from undercard fighters competing at UFC 229 from Las Vegas, Nevada.

By Ryan Harkness
20 comments / new

White: 165-Pound Weight Class Ruins Other Divisions

UFC president Dana White explains why he will never create a 165-pound division, much to the chagrin of Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier.

By Adam Guillen Jr.
19 comments / new

Teammate: Khabib Will Definitely Make Weight

Khabib’s AKA teammate reassures us there’ll be no UFC 209 repeat coming into the UFC 229 weigh-ins.

By Ryan Harkness
30 comments / new

McGregor Reveals ‘Modified Rules’ Talks For Mayweather Rematch

Leading up to UFC 229, Conor McGregor admits he’s still got his eye on Mayweather and wants another shot at him in the ring.

By Ryan Harkness
93 comments / new

DC Retirement Run: ‘Lesnar First, Then Jones’

‘DC’ has decided he can’t pass up the opportunity to face Jon Jones one more time before hanging up his gloves.

By Ryan Harkness
64 comments / new

Conorweight: McGregor Wants New 165-Pound Division

Conor McGregor isn’t letting go of his plan to overhaul UFC’s weight classes, suggesting a Diaz trilogy fight could go down at 165 pounds.

By Ryan Harkness
32 comments / new

TUF 28 Results, Recap For Ep. 6

UFC: The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 28 results, recap for "Heavy Hitters" (Ep. 6) on FOX Sports 1 tonight (Weds., Sept. 26, 2018), featuring women’s featherweights Leah Letson and Bea Malecki.

By Jesse Holland

Bellator Heavyweight GP Final Set For Jan. 26

Bellator MMA will hold the final match of its World Heavyweight Grand Prix at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on Jan. 26, 2019.

By SteveJuon
2 comments / new

UFC 229 Odds, Under Dogs And Best Bets!

Get a detailed breakdown of the betting lines for UFC 229, which is set to hit T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada this weekend (Sat., Oct. 6, 2018), including best bets, underdogs, favorites and much more!

By Patrick L. Stumberg
14 comments / new

McGregor Inks ‘Monster’ Deal Worth Millions

On the heels of his much-anticipated comeback at UFC 229, Conor McGregor hs inked a multi-million dollar sponsorship deal with Monster Energy in one of the most lucrative deals the company has ever done.

By Adam Guillen Jr.
30 comments / new

Pettis On Ferguson’s UFC Run: ‘Who Has He Fought?’

Ahead of their Lightweight showdown this Saturday (Oct. 6, 2018) at UFC 229, Anthony Pettis says he isn’t impressed with what Tony Ferguson has accomplished so far inside the Octagon.

By Adam Guillen Jr.
82 comments / new

UFC 229 Clash: ‘OSP’ Vs. Reyes!

Ovince Saint Preux vs. Dominick Reyes full fight preview: Head-to-toe Light Heavyweight bout breakdown for UFC 229 pay-per-view (PPV) main card match this Saturday (Oct. 6, 2018) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

By Andrew Richardson
1 comment / new

LIVE! Watch Open Workouts Stream With McGregor, Khabib And More

Watch UFC 229 open workout video live online (YouTube stream) from inside Park Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada, tonight (Weds., Oct. 3, 2018) starting at 6:30 p.m. ET, featuring Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor, Tony Ferguson and Anthony Pettis.

By Thomas Myers
11 comments / new

‘Gorilla’ Is Coming To Middleweight Division

Former welterweight title challenger Darren Till says he is done fighting at welterweight after coming up short against Tyron Woodley at UFC 228 and will be competing in the middleweight division for the foreseeable future.

By Adam Guillen Jr.
24 comments / new

Danis: I’m A Better Version Of Khabib Nurmagomedov

UFC 229 preview, embedded video blog (Ep. 3) featuring Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov, who fight for the lightweight title on Sat., Oct. 6, 2018 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

By Jesse Holland
27 comments / new

Video: Mayweather Camp Predicts Khabib Vs McGregor

UFC 229 predictions: Members of the Mayweather Boxing Club in Las Vegas, Nevada make their picks for the upcoming lightweight title fight between division champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former titleholder Conor McGregor.

By Adam Guillen Jr.
4 comments / new

‘Angry’ Jedrzejczyk Rips UFC For Breach Of Contract

Former UFC women’s strawweight champion, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, is "sad" and "angry" after the promotion canceled her fight and gave it to Sijara Eubanks.

By Jesse Holland
67 comments / new

Silva Accepts McGregor’s Callout: ‘Let’s Make It Happen’

Former UFC middleweight champion, Anderson Silva, accepts the recent challenge from Conor McGregor and wants the promotion to make the fight happen.

By Jesse Holland
59 comments / new

Latest UFC 230 Fight Card, TV Line Up For MSG

Latest UFC 230 fight card, rumors, and updates for the Valentina Shevchenko vs. Sijara Eubanks-led mixed martial arts (MMA) event, also featuring Nate Diaz vs. Dustin Poirier, on Nov. 3, 2018 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.

By Jesse Holland
13 comments / new

UFC 229 ‘Bad Blood’ Full Video Featuring Lobov Slap Attack

UFC 229 "Bad Blood" full video replay for the Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov lightweight title fight this Saturday night (Oct. 6, 2018) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

By Jesse Holland
17 comments / new

White Ignores Salty UFC Fans, Hypes Shevchenko-Eubanks

UFC President Dana White defends his decision to book Valentina Shevchenko vs. Sijara Eubanks flyweight title fight for the UFC 230 pay-per-view (PPV) main event on Nov. 3, 2018 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.

By Jesse Holland
85 comments / new

‘I’m The F—king Champ’

Video: Former UFC interim lightweight titleholder, Tony Ferguson, believes he’s the rightful champion, despite the UFC 229 title fight between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

By Jesse Holland
41 comments / new

White: Famous Mac Pushing UFC 229 To 3M PPV Buys

UFC President Dana White claims UFC 229 is now trending closer to three million pay-per-view buys because headliner Conor McGregor is so big and famous.

By Jesse Holland
45 comments / new

Revised UFC 229 Fight Card, TV Line Up

Latest UFC 229 fight card, rumors, and updates for Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor-led lightweight championship pay-per-view (PPV) event inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., Oct. 6, 2018.

By Jesse Holland
16 comments / new

Midnight Mania! UFC 230’s New Main Event is Nonsense

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight ...

By Andrew Pearson
72 comments / new

Full List Of Bellator 206 Salaries, Payouts Is In!

Find out how much Gegard Mousasi and Rory MacDonald, as well as the entire field of fighters who competed at Bellator 206 this past weekend (Sat., Sept. 29, 2018) at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., made in disclosed salaries.

By SteveJuon
3 comments / new

Predictions! UFC 229 FOX Sports 1 ‘Prelims’ Preview - Pt. 2

UFC 229 "Prelims" preview: Complete online breakdown, predictions for top four (of seven) undercard matches on FOX Sports 1 this weekend (Sat., Oct. 6, 2018) in Las Vegas: Pettis vs. Formiga, Luque vs. Turner, Ladd vs. Evinger and Holtzman vs. Patrick.

By Patrick L. Stumberg
1 comment / new

Ortega Ready To Fight At UFC 229 If Needed

Brian Ortega says he will be ready to step in to fight at UFC 229 in case either Khabib Nurmagomedov or Conor McGregor pull out.

By Adam Guillen Jr.
57 comments / new

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai Stares Down Iran Diaz In Bangkok

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai stares down Iran Diaz ahead of their "Kingdom of Heroes" combat sports main event, set for Sat., Oct. 6, 2018 inside Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

By Jesse Holland
1 comment / new

